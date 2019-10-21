scorecardresearch
Drug peddler convicted in Jammu

Jammu, Oct 21 (PTI) A court in Jammu on Monday convicted a drug peddler and handed him a jail term along with a fine of Rs 23,000, an official said.Additional Mobile Magistrate, Drugs & Food Control organization has convicted an accused namely Hardeep Singh of Vijaypur (Samba) for drug peddling, the official said.Habit forming drugs were confiscated from the accused and thereafter a criminal charge sheet was filed by the drug inspector, Samba before the court, the official added. PTI AB RHL

