Drug peddler held with 70 kg charas in J-K's Bandipora

Srinagar, Feb 26 (PTI) An alleged drug peddler was arrested on Tuesday with 70 kg charas (cannabis) in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The accused, identified as Ishtiyaq Sadiq Parray, a resident of Kathpora, was arrested during a drive against those involved in drug peddling in Bandipora, a police spokesman said. A case has been registered against Parray under relevant sections at Hajin police station, he said. As part of the drive, the police have requested people to provide them any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood.