scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Drug peddler held with brown sugar in Srinagar

Srinagar, Jul 25 (PTI) A suspected drug peddler was arrested on Thursday after recovery of 11 gm brown sugar from his possession in Gojwara area of the city, police said. The suspect, Altaf Ahmad Najar alias T K Khan, was held at a Gojwara Chowk checkpoint, a police spokesman said. He said Rs 22,200 in cash besides the contraband was recovered from the possession of Najar. A case under relevant sections was registered against the accused and investigation initiated, the spokesman added. PTI MIJ CK

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos