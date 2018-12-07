Drug peddler held with over 19 kg cannabis in Jammu

Jammu, Dec 7 (PTI) A suspected drug peddler was arrested with 19.9 kg of cannabis in Jammu district on Friday, police said. A police party intercepted a vehicle at Ban toll post on the highway and recovered the contraband being smuggled to Mumbai, they said. The accused, identified as Mohmmad Youqoob of Srinagar, was arrested, police said. A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, they said. PTI ABMAZ CK