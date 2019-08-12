Drug racket operated by two women busted in Patiala

Patiala, Aug 12 (PTI) A major drug racket was busted by the Patiala Police on Monday with the arrest of two women. Around 850 grams of heroin and cash worth Rs 5 lakh was seized from the Manjit Kaur alias Bitto and Amarjeet Kaur alias Kalo, they said.The operation was carried out by two police teams in Rajgarh village on the Patiala-Sangrur road on Monday evening The duo peddled drugs for a Dhuri based dealer Navjot Singh but after his arrest from Sangrur last year, they became major players and began dealing with Delhi-based African nationals who supplied them drugs which they sold in Punjab.SSP Patiala, Mandeep Singh said police have confiscated several luxury items and also sealed two under construction houses in Rajgarh village on Sangrur road which were being built with the the ill-gotten money. PTI CORR SUN RHL