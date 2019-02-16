Drug smuggler held in J-K's Reasi

Jammu, Feb 16 (PTI) A "notorious" drug peddler was arrested Saturday and 'charas' (cannabis) was seized from his possession in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Kesar Ram, a resident of Bhaga village, was noticed moving suspiciously in Saldi village by a police patrolling party and was stopped for checking, a police spokesman said. He said 520 grams of charas was recovered from his possession. Ram is a notorious drug peddler, he added. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act was registered against him and investigation is underway, the spokesman said. PTI TAS MAZ MAZ AQSAQS