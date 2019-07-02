Drug trafficker arrested, heroin worth Rs 6 crore seized

New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) A 42-year-old man was arrested on charges of drug peddling from Aman Vihar in outer Delhi and heroin worth Rs six crore was seized, police said Tuesday. Nishan Singh was arrested on Monday and 500 gram of heroin was seized from his possession and another 1.5 kg of the narcotic substance was found at his house in Aman Vihar, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ajit Kumar Singla said.The value of two kg of heroin in the international market is close to Rs six crore.The arrest was made following a tip-off that he was going to supply a huge consignment of heroin, police said. The heroin was supplied to Singh by his brother-in-law Sanjeet, a resident of Sultanpuri, who is absconding. Singh revealed that he had procured 2.5 kg heroin from his source out of which about 500 grams had already been peddled by him, Singla said. Singh has earlier been involved in two cases of bootlegging.He used to be a bootlegger but has now taken to peddling of drugs, he added. The officer said the house of Singh and Sanjeet are built like forts with steel grills on doors and windows. PTI SLB SLB ANBANB