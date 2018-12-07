Drug trafficker arrested in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Dec 7 (PTI) An alleged drug trafficker has been arrested with three kilograms of narcotics in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Friday.The accused was arrested from Taprana village under Jhinjhana police station on Thursday, they said.He has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, Circle Officer Rajesh Tiwari said.During interrogation, the accused told police that he had been smuggling drugs for a long time, he said. PTI CORR DIVDIV