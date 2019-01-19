scorecardresearch
Drug trafficker gets 14-years jail

Muzaffarnagar, Jan 19 (PTI) A local court has convicted a drug trafficker and sentenced him to 14 years in jail along with a fine of Rs 1,50,000 on Saturday. The convicted, Irfan, was held guilty under section 20 of NDPS Act. According to government lawyer pawan singhal, "Police had arrested Irfan in 2013. Forty kg of charas had been seized from his possession." PTI CORR INDIND

