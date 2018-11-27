Drug trafficker who used kids, differently-abled as carriers held in Noida

Noida (UP), Nov 27 (PTI) A man wanted in several cases of drug trafficking, who also used poor kids and differently-abled people in the illicit trade, was arrested in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the police said Tuesday. The accused, Prakash Sahay, was arrested Monday night. He is also one of the main drug suppliers in the district who went into hiding after his aides were held with 100 kg of cannabis in September here, the police said. "Sahay is a notorious drug trafficker and has several cases registered against him. He would lure, and sometimes force poor people including children and differently-abled into his business of drug supplying," Inspector Manoj Kumar Pant said. Pant, the station house officer of Sector 20 police station, said the accused was held Monday night from a public park in C Block of Sector 10. "He was held with over five kg cannabis from the park where the police had reached on a tip-off," he said, adding that the accused attempted to run away but was overpowered by the policemen. "Police seized Rs 22,300 from the accused's possession and impounded a two-wheeler in the action," Pant said. The official said that Sahayconfessed to procuring cannabis from Delhi and having a network of slum-dwellers including old women, children and differently-abled people working for him. The accused has been booked under theNarcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act,the SHO said. In an early morning action in September, Sahay's aides were arrested by Sector 20 police station team led by Pant while transporting 100 kg cannabis into the city even as he had managed to escape. PTI KIS CK