Drugs, cash worth Rs 283 cr seized so far in Punjab

Chandigarh, May 16 (PTI) The law enforcement agencies have seized drugs, liquor and unaccounted cash worth Rs 283 crore in Punjab, where elections will be held on May 19, poll officials said Thursday."The value of total seized material including cash, liquor, psychotropic substances so far was Rs 283 crore, Punjab's chief electoral officer S Karuna Raju said here.Of the total seizure, the value of 8,102 kg of psychotropic substances was estimated at Rs 218 crore, he said.The unaccounted cash seizure stood at Rs 32.07 crore and value of seized precious material like gold Rs 22.56 crore, he added.Following directions of the election commission, Raju said till date 97 per cent licensed weapons have been surrendered and 142 illegal arms and 873 illegal ammunitionconfiscated in the state. Meanwhile, poll officials said necessary arrangements have been made for ensuring free and fair polling to the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab on Sunday.Raju, who was accompanied by Additional Director General of Police R N Dhoke, informed that over 1.25 lakh employees and more than one lakh security personnel have been deployed in the state in the wake of general elections. Punjab has 2,07,81,211 voters including 98,29,916 female and 560 third gender.Raju said there were 3,94,780 eligible first time voters in age group of 18-19 for the polls in the state. A total of 278 candidates including 24 women contestants are in the fray for 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state.Punjab's CEO said as many as 23,213 polling stations have been set up at 14,339 locations in the state. Raju said poll campaigning would come to an end 48 hours prior to May 19 polling date on all the 13 Lok Sabha seats.Subsequently all political leaders, functionaries or party workers who are not registered voters will have to vacate the constituency within this period, he added. Raju said the state election commission has received a total of 2,060 complaints of violation of mode code of conduct, of which, 1,762 had been disposed of and rest were under consideration.He informed that 2,277 out of 3,855 complaints received on 'cVigil' app were found to be genuine.A total of 59 notices for violation of noise pollution norms were issued at different places in Punjab, Raju added. PTI CHS TVS