Drugs worth over Rs 70 crore seized in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara, 2 arrested

Srinagar, Jan 31 (PTI) Police Thursday seized 19 kilogram of narcotics substance worth over Rs 70 crore, smuggled from across the Line of Control (LoC), from two persons in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.Acting on specific leads, police intercepted a vehicle in Kupwara and seized the narcotics substance, he said.The accused have been identified as Zameer Ahmad Raina and Riyaz Ahmad Badan, both residents of Amrohi in Karnah area of the district, according to police."The recovered consignment is estimated to be worth about Rs 70-80 crore in the international market," the official said.He said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the narcotics substance was smuggled from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir through a narco-smuggling network in Kupwara district."The catch will be helpful in protecting the gullible youth from Pakistan-based designs, which lure them into drug smuggling and its consumption," he added.He said a case under relevant sections has been registered in Kralpora police station and further investigations are underway. PTI MIJ SOMSOM