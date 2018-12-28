Drugs worth Rs 1,000 cr seized in Mumbai; 4 arrested

Mumbai, Dec 28 (PTI) A major haul of drugs valued at a whopping Rs 1,000 crore was seized here, police said Friday, adding four alleged drug peddlers were arrested. Acting on a tip-off, the Azad Maidan unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) laid a trap and intercepted a car inwhich the drug peddlers were travelling, said the official.The car was intercepted at the Airport Marble market in suburban Vile Parle on December 26, he said.A search of the car by ANC sleuths led to the seizure of 100 kg of 'Fentanyl' drug valued at Rs 1,000 crore, he said.All four were arrested. Their car and a scooter were seized, the official said.The accused were identified as Salim Dhola, SandeepTiwari, Chandramani Tiwari and Ghanshyam Ramraj Saroj, hesaid.A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against themThursday, the official said, adding further investigation wasunderway. PTI AVI RSY SRY