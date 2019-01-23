Drunk man accidentally shoots self to death while showing pistol to friend

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) A 32-year-old drunk man accidentally shot himself to death while showing his pistol to a friend in South Delhi's Sangam Vihar, police said Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Amit, a resident of Sangam Vihar, Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), said. The incident took place on Monday night. A case has been registered, the police said. PTI NIT SMN