Drunk man kills friend in Samaypur Badli

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) A man was allegedly shot dead by his friend while they were drinking in Samaypur Badli of Rohini district, police said Sunday. The incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, they added. The victim and the accused, who has not been arrested yet, are both around 30 years old, police said. "The victim had gone to his friends rented flat at Samaypur Badli when the shooting took place. It is a suspected case of drunken brawl," police said. Investigation is on to ascertain the exact cause that led to the shooting, police said, adding that the alleged weapon used in the crime has been recovered. PTI AMP IND