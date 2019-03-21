Drunk men stab police officer in West Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Three men were arrested for allegedly stabbing a police officer during Holi celebrations in West Delhi's Rajouri Garden area on Thursday, police said.The arrested have been identified as Paras, Angrej Singh and Anand Singh, they said."Sub-Inspector Amit Kumar, who was posted at Nihal Vihar Police Station, had gone to Rajouri Garden along with his friends. When he reached Raghubir Nagar at around 12.00 pm, a quarrel broke out with drunk locals, following which a brawl began," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Monika Bhardwaj.The drunk locals stabbed Kumar and fled the spot, Bhardwaj said.Kumar was rushed to Balaji Action Hospital where he was operated on and is said to be out of danger.Three accused persons were arrested, couple of hours after the incident, however, one accused, identified as Mukhi, is on the run, the DCP said. The arrested used to work for a tent house, she said. A case has been registered at Rajouri Garden Police Station under sections of the Indian Penal Code and efforts are on to nab the absconding persons, officials said. PTI NIT NIT INDIND