Dry fruit prices fall on muted demand

Dry fruits: Prices of dry fruits fell at the wholesale market during the week as demand from retailers and stockists declined amid higher supplies.

Marketmen said fall in demand at prevailing levels against adequate stocks position following increased arrivals from producing regions mainly led to the fall in almond and other dry fruit prices.

Negative cues from producing regions also dampened trading sentiment to some extent, they said.

Almond California fell Rs 100 to settle at Rs 17,100-17,300 per 40 kgs and its kernel prices drifted lower at Rs 610-620 instead of Rs 615-625 per kg.

Almond gurbandi and girdhi prices declined by Rs 100 each to settle at Rs 12,000-12,500 and Rs 5,000-5,100 per 40 kgs, respectively.

Chilgoza-roasted declined by Rs 50 to conclude at Rs 2,400-2,500 per kg.

Cashew kernel (No 180, 210, 240 and 230) prices eased Rs 5 each to close at Rs 1,080-1,090, Rs 970-990, Rs 905-910 and Rs 805-825 per kg, while its pieces (2, 4 or 8) placed lower at Rs 660-765, Rs 635-750 and Rs 555-665 as against the previous close of Rs 665-770, Rs 640-755 and Rs 560-670 per kg on subdued demand.

Coconut powder traded lower at Rs 4,800-5,500 against previous closing of Rs 4,300-4,800 per 25 kg.

Kishmish Indian yellow and green fell Rs 100 each to conclude at Rs 3,800-4,500 and Rs 6,400-8,100 per 40 kg, respectively.

Pistachio hairati and peshawari prices also declined by Rs 10 each to close at Rs 1,400-1,475 and Rs 1,560-1,605 per kg, respectively.