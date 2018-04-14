Dry fruits decline on subdued demand

Dry fruits: Prices of dry fruits, led by almond and pistachio, declined at the wholesale dry fruits market in the national capital during the week as demand from retailers and stockists receded.

Sufficient stocks following increased arrivals from producing belts also put pressure on the prices, traders said.

Lower advices from overseas markets also dampened the trading sentiment to some extent, they said.

Almond (California) prices drifted lower by Rs 100 to Rs 18,000-18,100 per 40 kg and its kernel rates also slipped by Rs 5 to end at Rs 625-635 per kg.

Almond gurbandi and girdhi drifted by Rs 100 each to conclude at Rs 11,80012,300 and Rs 4,800-4,900 per 40 kg.

Cashew kernel (No 180, 210, 240 and 230) were down by Rs 5 each to trade at Rs 1,070-1,080, Rs 965-980, Rs 870-880 and Rs 780-790, while its pieces (2, 4 or 8) placed lower at Rs 650-755, Rs 625-735 and Rs 545-655 per kg, as against the previous close of Rs 655-760, Rs 630-740 and Rs 550-660 per kg due to subdued demand from bulk consumers.

Chilgoza-roasted declined by Rs 100 to conclude at Rs 2,200-2,300 per kg.

Pistachio hairati and peshawari prices also fell by Rs 5 each to end at Rs 1,455-1,520 and Rs 1,595-1,620 per kg, respectively.