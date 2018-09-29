Dry fruits prices end steady in thin trade

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Steady conditions prevailed at the wholesale dry fruit market in the national capital Saturday as prices moved in a narrow range in limited deals and pegged at the last levels. Marketmen said negligible enquiries from retailers against slackened demand from bulk consumers mainly kept dry fruit prices unaltered. Following are today's quotations (per 40 kgs): Almond (California-new) Rs 19,100-19,300, almond-gurbandi Rs 10,700-11,800, almond (girdhi) Rs 3,700-4,200, abjosh afghani Rs 8,000-25,000, almond kernel (california) Rs 680-690 per kg, almond kernel (gurbandi) Rs 650-750 per kg, chilgoza-(Roasted) (1 kg) Rs 2,300-2,400, cashew kernel 1 kg (no 180) Rs 1,070-1,075, cashew Kernel (no 210) Rs 935-955, cashew kernel (no 240) Rs 805-830, cashew kernel (no 320) Rs 745-755, cashew kernel broken 2 pieces Rs 700-765, cashew kernel broken 4 pieces Rs 600-720, cashew kernel broken 8 pieces Rs 550-660, copra (qtl) Rs 19,000-22,000, coconut powder (25 kgs) Rs 4,300-5,000, dry dates-red (qtl) Rs 3,500-11,000, fig-new Rs 20,000-35,000 (40 kgs), kishmish kandhari local Rs 8,000-10,000 (40 kgs), kishmish kandhari special Rs 12,000-21,000 (40 kgs), kishmish Indian yellow (40 kgs) Rs 8,200-8,700 (40 kgs), kishmish Indian green Rs 10,200-12,200 (40 kgs), pistachio Irani Rs 1,400-1,550 (1 kg), pistachio hairati Rs 1,580-1,620 (1 kg), pistachio peshawari-new Rs 1,670-1,700 (1 kg), pistachio dodi (roasted) 770-900 (1 kg), walnut Rs 310-460 and walnut kernel (1 kg) Rs 610-1,060. PTI DPL SUN SHWSHW