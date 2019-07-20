Dry weather in Lucknow, rain likely to lash UP next week

Lucknow, Jul 20 (PTI) Dry weather prevailed in state capital Lucknow on Saturday, a meteorological department official said, adding that rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh next week. At 39 degrees Celsius, Banda was the hottest place in the state, the official said.The maximum and minimum temperatures in Lucknow settled at 37.4 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius respectively, the weatherman said.The met has forecast rain at isolated places in eastern and western Uttar Pradesh on July 22 and 23.On Saturday, Sultanpur recorded 15 mm rain followed by 6 mm in Hardoi and traces of rain in Aligarh, the met department said. PTI NAV MAZ RHL