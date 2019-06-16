Dry weather in UP, Allahabad records 45.3 deg C

Lucknow, Jun 16 (PTI) The weather remained dry over eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, with Allahabad recording 45.3 degrees Celcius, six notches above the normal, the MeT office said.Sultanpur recorded 45 degrees Celcius, seven degrees above the normal, it said.Varanasi recorded 44.2 degrees Celcius, Basti 44 degrees Celsius, Fatehgarh 43.7 degrees Celsius and Etawah 43 degrees Celsius, it said.The MeT department has forecast rain or thunderstorm at isolated places over east and west Uttar Pradesh on Monday. PTI ABN ANBANB