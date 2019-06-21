Dry weather prevails in UP, Allahabad hottest at 42.1 degrees Celsius

Lucknow, Jun 21 (PTI) Weather remained dry in state capital Lucknow, which recorded a maximum temperature of 38.3 degrees Celsius on Friday, the Met office said.According to the meteorological department, rain may lash a few places over eastern Uttar Pradesh on June 23 and 24, while the weather is most likely to remain dry over the western part of the state. Allahabad was the hottest place in the state, with the maximum temperature settling at 42.1 degree Celsius. PTI NAV RHL