Dry weather prevails in UP, Banda hottest at 47.2 degrees Celsius

Lucknow, Jun 5 (PTI) Hot and dry weather persisted over Uttar Pradesh, with Banda recording the highest temperature in the state at 47.2 degrees Celsius -- five notches above normal, the India Meteorological Department said.Jhansi came a close second with a maximum temperature of 47 degrees Celsius, also five degrees above the season's normal.Agra reeled under sweltering heat with a high of 45.5 degrees Celsius.Allahabad recorded a maximum temperature of 44.7 degrees Celsius and the mercury settled at 44.8 degrees Celsius in Etawah.Kanpur and Hamirpur recorded a high of 43.6 degrees Celsius each, while the maximum temperature in Jalaun district's Orai was 43.5 degrees Celsius.In the state capital, Lucknow, the maximum temperature was 42 degrees Celsius -- two notches above normal.According to the IMD's forecast, the weather in the state is likely to remain dry over the next 24 hours.However, it also issued a warning for a dust storm or a thunderstorm, accompanied by gusty winds and lightning, at isolated places over western parts of the state.