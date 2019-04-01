DSGMC plans 'Nagar Kirtan' from Delhi to Nankana Sahib in Pak on Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniv

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Delhi's Gurudwara management body DSGMC has planned to take out a grand 'Nagar Kirtan' procession from the city to Nankana Sahib (in Pakistan), the birth place of Guru Nanak Dev, on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of the Sikhism founder.The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has written to the Pakistan High Commissioner in New Delhi to facilitate a meeting between the organising committee of Pakistan for 550th 'Prakash Parab' of Guru Nanak Dev so that all preparations and mandatory clearances can be obtained timely, DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.The committee has planned to make the historic 'Prakash Parab' a memorable event by holding various programmes.Sirsa said a 'Kirtan Darbar' will be organised on September 21 at IP stadium here in which 1100 children from DSGMC schools will recite 'Shabads' and perform 'Kirtan'. A special laser show on the life of Guru Nanak Dev will also be held on this occasion. A second grand 'Kirtan Darbar' has been planned for October at India Gate in which 550 Ragi Singhs will simultaneously perform Kirtan with traditional instruments (tanti saz), he added. PTI VIT NSDNSDNSD