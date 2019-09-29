DSGMC to host 'langars' across Delhi from Nov 9 to 12

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has planned to host 'langars' (free community feasts) to feed more than eight lakh needy people across the city from November 9 to 12 to mark the 550 birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. These 'langars', which will be open for people of all faiths, will be held at 50 places in the city, DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said. The birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev falls on full moon day -- November 12. "The committee has planned 'langars' outside main hospitals, railway stations, bus stands and in slums and JJ colonies to provide nutritious, fresh food to around two lakh people daily," Sirsa said. The objective of organising 'langars' is to make the national capital hunger free during Gurparab and promote love and compassion among the people, he said. The tradition of 'langar' originates from a tale belonging to the life of Guru Nanak Dev who spent money given by his father to start a business on feeding some ascetics. He told his father that there just couldn't be a more profitable deal than feeding the poor in society, Sirsa said.The DSGMC president said a mobile application will be specifically designed for 'Guru Ka Langar' and the organisers will tie up with payment apps like Google Pay and Paytm, to facilitate fund raising for the social cause. PTI VIT SNESNE