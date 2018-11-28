DSGMC welcomes HC upholding conviction of people in 1984 riots; landmark verdict says Phoolka

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and senior advocate H S Phoolka Wednesday welcomed the upholding of the conviction by the Delhi High Court of around 80 people in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, saying it was a "landmark judgement" as it has been a long fight.DSGMC president Manjit Singh G K said, "It has been a long struggle. And, the committee appreciates the verdict by the high court"."However, these are just cases of rioting and arsenal, and we feel, the cases of murder should also be investigated," he said. The Delhi High Court Wednesday upheld the conviction of around 80 people and awarded them five year jail term for rioting, burning houses and violation of curfew during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Justice R K Gauba dismissed their 22-year-old appeals against conviction by a trial court and asked all the convicts to surrender forthwith to undergo the prison term. According to the FIR lodged in connection with the Trilokpuri incident, 95 people had died in the rioting and 100 houses were burnt, said senior advocate H S Phoolka, who has been representing the riot victims in various matters. Phoolka termed the verdict a "landmark judgement" and said it will lend comfort to the community that has felt the pain for over 30 years.The convicts had challenged the August 27, 1996 judgement of a Sessions Court which had convicted 88 out of the 107 people arrested on November 2, 1984 for rioting, burning houses and curfew violation in Trilokpuri area of East Delhi. After the assassination of former prime minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984, the next couple of days witnessed widespread rioting and killings of Sikhs in the national capital.Of the 88 convicts who moved the high court, several have died during the pendency of their appeals and the case against them has abated, police had earlier said. PTI KND KJ