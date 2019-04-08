DSJ was appointed to new court complex for day-to-day administrative work: Justice Rajendra Menon

New Delhi, April 8 (PTI) Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Rajendra Menon Monday said the new Rouse Avenue court complex was part of the central district, and a district and sessions judge was appointed only to take care of the day-to-day administrative work. Justice Menon said that there were some "apprehensions" among members of the bar regarding creation of another post to head the new court complex, but additional district and sessions judge was appointed only to deal with the "administrative" problems, adding there were "only 11 districts" and this court complex was "part of the central district". He was speaking at the inaugural function of the new Rouse Avenue court complex here. "Initially when this court complex was conceived and we had decided to shift it, we had an issue as to how we will manage the day-to-day administrative functions of this building. "Even though Mr Talwant Singh was the incharge district judge but for administrating the building from Tis Hazari would have been difficult and therefore we thought of getting an additional post of district and sessions judge sanctioned and posting him here to be the administrative head head for dealing with the administrative problems," Justice Menon said. His remarks assume importance in view of the Delhi Bar Association (DBA) approaching the Lieutenant Governor against the creation of the new post of district judge-cum- special judge (PC Act) at Rouse Avenue court and seeking revocation of the post of chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM) proposed to be posted at the building. In the letter, which was also sent to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Law Minister Kailash Gahlot, the lawyers had said the Delhi High Court had assured the DBA that no revenue/sessions district has been created for the Rouse Avenue complex which falls within the territorial jurisdiction of central district. Justice Menon said that the "new controversy" started after the registry published the invitation card calling the venue as 'Rouse Avenue District Court Complex' giving an impression to members of the Bar that a "12th district" had been created in Delhi taking without telling them. "I have to tell the members of the bar that please don't go by the nomenclature of a building. We have such a beautiful building, let us not call it a support building. The name or the nomenclature of the building has to be in conformity with and looking at the nature of the building. "If we call it a district court complex it does not mean that it is a separate building. I assure the members of the bar what was told to you in the last meeting of the coordinate committee still holds good," Justice Menon said. All the courts relating to Prevention of Corruption Act and Anti Corruption Branch will be relocated to the Rouse Avenue court complex. 24 Special Judges (PC Act) (CBI) and two Special Judges (PC Act) (ACB) will be functioning there. The court will start functioning from Tuesday. PTI LLP HMP AAR