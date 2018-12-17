DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals Announces its New Name - Centrient Pharmaceuticals

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) The name, resulting from a change in ownership, reflects its role at the centre of modern healthcare New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)Effective December 10, 2018 Centrient Pharmaceuticals is the new name for DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals, the leading manufacturer of beta-lactam antibiotics and a provider of next-generation statins and anti-fungals. The new name has been chosen to reflect the companys key contribution to modern healthcare, and marks the next phase in its strategic evolution following a change of ownership to Bain Capital Private Equity. CEO Karl Rotthier states: Our bold and creative new name and logo showcase our company as one which prides itself on being at the centre of modern healthcare, through our life-saving active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms. Were building on a rich history that began 150 years ago as the Nederlandsche Gist- en Spiritusfabriek, then Gist Brocades and more recently DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals. Now as Centrient Pharmaceuticals, we have an amazing opportunity to build a strong and differentiated brand in the generic pharmaceutical industry. Rotthier continues: The name Centrient emphasizes the way in which we operate: putting our brand promise of Quality, Reliability and Sustainability at the centre of everything we do. Since the formation of the DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals joint venture in 2011, we have grown strongly and consistently. Now as Centrient Pharmaceuticals in partnership with Bain Capital, we are ready for the next phase in our evolution as a global generics pharmaceutical company, able to accelerate the execution of our strategy and grow both organically and through acquisitions. Along with the new name, the company will adopt a new logo, corporate brand identity and website. Centrient Pharmaceuticals will provide further updates to customers, suppliers and partners regarding these changes to ensure a smooth transition in the implementation of the new name. About Centrient PharmaceuticalsCentrient Pharmaceuticals is the leading manufacturer of beta-lactam antibiotics, and a provider of next generation statins and anti-fungals. We produce and sell intermediates, active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms. We stand proudly at the centre of modern healthcare, as a maker of essential and life-saving medicines. With our commitment to Quality, Reliability and Sustainability at the heart of everything we do, our over 2000 employees work continuously to meet our customers needs. We work towards a sustainable future by actively participating in the fight against antimicrobial resistance. Founded 150 years ago as the Nederlandsche Gist- en Spiritusfabriek, our company was known as Gist Brocades and more recently DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals. Headquartered in Rotterdam (Netherlands), we have production facilities and sales offices in China, India, the Netherlands, Spain, Egypt, the United States and Mexico. Centrient Pharmaceuticals is wholly owned by Bain Capital Private Equity, a leading global private investment firm. For more information, please visit www.centrient.com. PWRPWR