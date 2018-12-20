DSMM stages 'Parliament March', says central govt 'anti-Dalit'

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Members of the Dalit Shoshan Mukti Manch (DSMM) Thursday staged a 'Parliament March' against the Centre over a host of issues, including the alleged attack on livelihood of Dalits and tribals. The central government is "anti-dalit", alleged K Radhakrishnan, president, DSMM. "Four and half years have passed but the Modi government did not take a single step to deliver justice to the Dalit community," he said. Subhashini Ali, vice president of the outfit, called Dalits to assert themselves for protection of their economic, social and political rights.The Constitution is under "severe threat" with rise in casteist and communalist attacks in different parts of the country, alleged Ramchandra Dom, general secretary, DSMM. MPs Jitendra Choudhury, PK Biju, and Jharna Das also addressed the gathering. Livelihood of the working people, especially Dalits and tribals, is under attack due to the "anti-people" policies of the Central government, charged the speakers at the protest. PTI VIT VIT AQSAQS