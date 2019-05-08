DTC driver killed as unidentified vehicle hits his bike in northwest Delhi

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) A 37-year-old DTC driver was killed allegedly after an unidentified vehicle hit his bike in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, police said Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Rakesh, a resident of Narela, they said. The incident took place Tuesday at Haiderpur flyover when the driver was on his way to the GTK DTC Bus depot under the Mahindra Park police station limits, police said. The motorcycle was found damaged and the driver was shifted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial hospital, where he was declared brought dead, Vijayanta Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) said. A case was registered and an investigation is on, she said. No witness was found, police said, adding they have not received any clue about the offending vehicle so far. PTI AMP CKCK