DTDC signs up as logistics partner of Delhi Daredevils in IPL

New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) Logistics major DTDC Express today said it has joined hands with Delhi Daredevils as its official logistics partner for the upcoming eleventh season of IPL T20 cricket tournament.

The DTDC logo will be present on the trouser of the team players throughout the tournament, it said in a statement.

The latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is scheduled to begin on April 7 and continue till May 27, 2018.

"We aim to reach out to a wider customer base and strengthen our connection with the loyal fans of the team from the capital and its surrounding regions," DTDC Executive Director Abhishek Chakraborty said.

The team will will play its first match against Kings XI Punjab on April 8.

The team is led by Gautam Gambhir and coached by Australian legend Ricky Ponting.