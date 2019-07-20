DTF demands action again ABVP members for creating ruckus at DU Academic Council meet

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) The Left-backed Democratic Teachers' Front Thursday said 18 MPs have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemning the alleged ruckus created by ABVP members at Delhi University's Academic Council meeting. Eighteen members of Parliament from the Rajya Sabha have written to the Prime Minister expressing their grave concern about the unprecedented manner in which ABVP members were allowed to enter the premises of the Vice Chancellor's office to threaten members of the Academic Council while the meeting was in progress, the DTF said. The MPs belong to the CPI, CPI(M), Congress, DMK, RJD and SP, it added. The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad said it was protesting peacefully to demand changes in the syllabus that was "anti-RSS". The DTF said the changes in the syllabus had been duly approved. It has appealed to the Prime Minister to intervene to ensure that statutory bodies be allowed to function without "fear and intimidation". In the letter, the DTF has urged Modi to ensure that the academic autonomy of the varsity is preserved, and that suitable action is taken against those responsible for the "indiscipline, mayhem and atmosphere of fear in the university". PTI SLB AQS