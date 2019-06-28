DU announces first cut-off list

New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) The Delhi University announced its first cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses late on Thursday night with Hindu College pegging the highest score of 99 per cent for Political Science Honours.Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College came a close second with a cut-off of 98.75 per cent for BA Programme and Psychology Honours.Hindu College also has the highest cut-off for science courses at 98.3 per cent for Physics Honours.According to the admission rules, applicants need to study the cut-off list, select courses and colleges on the university website, get a print of the admission slip and finally approach the respective colleges with it and required documents.The highest cut-off last year was 98.75 per cent for BA Programme in LSR College. It was followed by Delhi College of Arts and Commerce with a cut-off of 98.50 per cent for BA (Honours) in Journalism and 98.25 per cent for BA (Honours) in Psychology in LSR College. PTI GJS/SLB DIVDIV