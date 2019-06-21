DU announces guidelines, venues for ECA trials

New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) Delhi University Thursday released guidelines for ECA trials and the venues where these will be held. This year, there are 14 disciplines--creative writing, dance, debate, digital media, fine arts, music, music instrumental (Indian), music instrumental (western), theatre, quiz, divinity, NCC, NSS and yoga--under the extra-curricular activities (ECA) quota. The ECA trials for creative writing (Hindi/English) will be held at Ram Lal Anand College from June 28 to 30. According to the guidelines, the subject line/topics will be announced at the venue and the writing project could be in the form of a poem or prose fiction on the given subject/topic.The possession and use of mobile phones is strictly prohibited during the trials, the university said. The trials for Indian classical dance will be held at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College. Candidates should come with a prepared piece that does not exceed three minutes and film music is not allowed.The venue for Indian folk dance will be Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College while the venue for trials for western dance and choreography will be Rajdhani College.The venue for ECA trials for debate will be Kirori Mal College and the trials will be held between June 25 and July 5. "Candidates will be evaluated on the basis of their content, logical argumentation and manner of presentation. Emotional, obstinate and ornamental speech lacking content and logic will be penalised," the varsity's guidelines said, adding that the aspirants will be given a preparation time of 15 minutes. The venue for categories under digital media will be Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College on July 1 and 2. The venue for ECA trails for fine arts sketching, painting and sculpture will be Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College from July 2 to 4. The venue for ECA trials for music (vocal) will be Daulat Ram College, whereas the venue for instrumental music will be Kirori Mal College.The venue for trials for theatre will be Miranda House. "Candidates are advised to avoid playing scenes taken from films, mimicry of actors, performances in street theatre mode and enacting more than one character," the guidelines said. The venue for trials for quiz will be Lakshmi Bai College between June 27 and 28, whereas the trials for divinity will be held at Kamala Nehru College on June 26 and 27. The trials for yoga will be held on June 29 at Bharati College. PTI SLB SLB RDKRDKRDK