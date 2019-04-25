DU asks govt's higher education dept to finalise nominations for governing bodies

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) The Delhi University has asked city government's higher education department to finalise nominations for governing bodies from a panel of 188 names submitted by the varsity. The tenure of governing bodies of all the colleges ended on March 8 and the varsity in a letter said that it had not received reply from the government to its earlier letter asking for names.However, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia wrote to the varsity's vice-chancellor earlier this month saying the university had not constituted governing bodies in these colleges and no funds would be released till the bodies are formed. Sources from the varsity, however, said they were awaiting names to be nominated for governing bodies from the higher education department of Delhi government, which had also requested in March for extending the tenure of the governing bodies by three months. The varsity wrote on April 23 to the Directorate of Higher Education asking it to finalise the names to be nominated for governing bodies of colleges. The varsity had on April 4 suggested 188 names that could be nominated for governing bodies. Twelve colleges of the varsity are fully funded by the Delhi government, including the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College and the Maharaja Agarsen College. PTI SLB SLB SNESNE