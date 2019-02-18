DU invites suggestions from stakeholders for undertaking development activities

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) The Delhi University Monday invited suggestions from department heads and other stakeholders on the kind of development activities that can be undertaken in the varsity with the Rs 20-crore it recently received from the UGC. In a letter addressed to the deans of all faculties of the varsity, head of departments, directors, provost of all hostels, associations of university residential colonies and other stakeholders, the varsity has invited their inputs and suggestions by February 21. ".... University of Delhi received some specific grant for the purpose of campus development which includes development of land, construction of fencing/boundary wall, laying of water, electricity, sewerage lines and their augmentation, construction and augmentation of waterworks, electricity sub-station/transformers, construction of roads, plantation and landscaping, etc., under capital assets for the year 2018-19, which is to be optimally utilised within the current financial year," the letter said. The letter has been written by the varsity's engineering department. Sources said the grant to the tune of Rs 20 crore has been given by the University Grants Commission. PTI SLB SLB INDIND