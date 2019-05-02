DU likely to announce admission dates by next week

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) The Delhi University is likely to announce its admission dates by next week, officials said Thursday.With the Central Board Of Secondary Education declaring Class 12 results on Thursday, within 28 days after holding examinations, officials said it will help in the smooth conduct of the admission process.The CBSE results might also have an impact on the DU cut-off since almost 90 per cent of the students applying to the varsity are from the Board.Delhi recorded a pass percentage of 91.87 in the Class 12 CBSE examinations, an increase of 2.87 percentage points compared to the last year.The admissions committee, which is working out the modalities, might finalise the dates of admission soon and announce it by next week.Meanwhile, the Standing Committee on Admissions recommended a proposal to provide relaxation to students from rural background and government schools in order to avert enlarging ratios among rural-urban students in the varsity, officials said.The Standing Committee also agreed upon two more things -- medium of entrance exams should be in Hindi and English and the ward quota of teaching and non-teaching staff of DU must be increased in the ratio of overall increased seats.The recommendations of the Standing Committee will be forwarded to the varsity's Academic Council, officials added. PTI SLB DPB