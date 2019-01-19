DU proposal to fill 10 pc permanent positions on contractual basis opposed

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) A meeting of the Delhi University Executive Council was adjourned Saturday after some members protested against the proposal to fill 10 per cent permanent positions on contractual basis. The Executive Council meeting began at 3 pm on Friday where some members had moved a resolution against the use of police force against protesting teachers from Delhi University Teachers' Association, alleging that it was done at the behest of the administration. The DUTA Friday protested outside the vice chancellor's office against the proposal to fill 10 per cent permanent positions on contractual basis. PTI SLB SLB SMNSMN