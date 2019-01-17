DU teachers protest over regularisation of ad-hoc teachers

/R New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Delhi University teachers held a protest march from the Ramlila Ground to Parliament Street on Thursday, demanding the absorption of ad-hoc teachers in the varsity. The protesters marched till Jantar Mantar, where they were stopped by the police and later detained. "The Supreme Court (had) in July set down a 200-point roster and we are agitating for its restoration. HRD Minister Prakash Javdekar had said that they will file a special litigation plea (SLP). He also said that the SLP might take ages and they will bring an ordinance to undo the decision of the Supreme Court," said Bhupender Chaudhary, former treasurer of the Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA). "After the Madhya Pradesh election, they have changed their position. They lost MP on the basis of reservation and they have brought the 10-per cent (reservation) for economically-weaker sections and they do not want to restore the 200-point roster for the SC/ST/OBC. They believe that it will eliminate the upper caste if they will do it," Chaudhary added. Rityusha from Shaheed Bhagat Singh College said their demand was to restore the 200-point roster. "We are asking for absorption and regularisation of permanent jobs. The government made a massive contractualisation since last evening after the academic council meeting happened. The way we are demanding, they are going in to the opposition direction." The varsity's academic council had on Wednesday passed a provision to have 10-per cent of permanent positions as contractual appointments, a move that was met with opposition by some members. As many as 5,000 ad-hoc teachers teaching in the university for so many years and they are equally qualified, they should get a chance to become the regular teachers, Saima from Shaheed Bhagat Singh College said. PTI NIT GJSHMB