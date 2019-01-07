DU teachers to go on 2-day strike to demand promotions, involvement in major decisions

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Delhi University teachers have decided to go on a two-day strike against the administration's alleged ignorance towards the pending promotions and non-involvement of the elected representatives in major decisions, the teachers' association announced on Monday."We are writing to you to convey the decision of the Dell University Teachers' Association (DUTA) executive to call for a university shutdown on Tuesday and Wednesday to express the collective anger of the teachers against the manner in which you have completely abdicated your responsibility as head of the institution," DUTA President Rajib Ray said in a letter to the Vice Chancellor."The DUTA demanded the pending cases of promotions in colleges and university departments be processed with no further delay or bureaucratic requirements such as uploading of forms and publications," he said.Citing a recent incident, Ray said, "The latest example is the manner in which you conducted the Academic Council meeting. The university did not even care to honour the report of its own committee set up to facilitate the adoption of the UGC regulations.""This stubborn refusal to table the report and allow a discussion in the Academic Council is incomprehensible. Further, the university administration's inhuman behaviour in not allowing blankets and food to the elected members who staged a peaceful overnight sit-in to demand respect for statutory bodies is condemnable," the letter read. PTI NIT GJS GVS