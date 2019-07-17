DU to set up control rooms to deal with ragging complaints

New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) The Delhi University will set up two control rooms in both North and South Campus to deal with complaints of ragging as the new academic session begins on July 20.The Proctorial Board of the varsity met Wednesday to deliberate upon measures for facilitating smooth induction of students during the beginning of the 2019-20 session. Of?cials from Delhi Police, DTC, Metro and the varsity were present at the meeting. Colleges, centres and hostels have been urged to restrict the entry of outsiders and toprominently display rules regarding prohibition of ragging in their respective institutions, the varsity said in a statement.The DU will be setting up two joint control rooms, one each in the North and the South Campus, that will start functioning from July 20 till July 27.Extra vigil will be maintained at all eating joints in the campus."All colleges, faculties, departments and hostels have been requested to form anti-ragging or disciplinary committee and Vigilance Squad taking help of NCC/NSS volunteers wherever possible to monitor ragging," the statement said.Regular and unannounced inspections will be conducted to detect unauthorised entry and stay in hostels, the statement said, adding no guests will be allowed to stay in the hostels during the initial weeks of beginning of the academic session.Police pickets will be placed outside every college, with special emphasis on all women colleges.Sensitive areas in the campus have been put under electronic surveillance as a measure to curb ragging, eve-teasing, etc, the varsity said.The Proctorial Board circulated anti-ragging posters and stickers in Hindi and English to all the institutions as well as the of?ce bearers of the Delhi University Students' Union. In addition, the Proctor's of?ce has requested Delhi Police to deploy Martial Arts trained women police personnel from Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC) at sensitive points in and around the university campus. PTI SLB DPB