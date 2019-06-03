DU urges Centre to direct Delhi govt to initiate process of issuing EWS certificates

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Delhi university has written to the Centre to direct the AAP government to initiate the process of issuing EWS certificates after several students raised the matter at the second 'open day' of the varsity on Monday. The university organises 'open days' for parents and students every year to resolve their queries about filling up the online forms, the admission process and the criterion for admission in the varsity. The first 'open day' was held on May 31.Several students, who had come to the varsity on the first 'open day, came back with similar queries and said their respective SDMs are still not aware about any EWS certificate they have to issue. Officials from the varsity said that letters have been sent to the HRD Ministry and the Ministry Of Social Justice and Empowerment to direct the Delhi government to notify its SDMs to issue the certificates. Rasal Singh, member of the DU's Academic Council Monday said, "DU has written letters to the HRD Ministry and Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment urging them to direct Delhi government to initiate the process of issuing certificates. This move (not issuing EWS certificates) of Delhi government is depriving students the benefits of the scheme." Meanwhile, Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot told PTI that there was issue and the district magistrates will soon be notified to start issuing the EWS certificates. "We have already issued the notification. There was some issue in vetting of the notification by the law department. The divisional commissioner will be notifying the DMs of the various districts," Gahlot said. Officials at the varsity said that till Sunday, out of over 1.63 lakh registrations, only 1357 students had registered under the EWS category. "The students can upload acknowledgement receipts and in case the government notifies it later by next week, we will accept acknowledgement receipts and students will have the option of submitting them later. We might also start a special drive for students," another official said. Earlier in today, a student informed an admission official about the EWS issue. The admission official told him to approach the area MLA if the issue is not resolved. "If the SDM says they are not aware about the issue, approach the DM and if that also doesn't suffice, inform about the issue to your area MLA," the admission official told the worried aspirant. This year, the DU has effected a 10-per cent seat increase in the EWS category and there will be a rise of close to 6,000 seats, taking the total number of seats for undergraduate courses to 62,000. There will be separate cut-offs for the students in the EWS category. In January, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had cleared 10 per cent quota in education and government jobs to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) of general category. PTI SLB RCJ