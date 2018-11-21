Ducati launches Panigale V4 R in India priced at Rs 51.87 lakh

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Italian super bike maker Ducati Wednesday launched Panigale V4 R in India priced at Rs 51.87 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model would be limited to just five units in India and bookings for the motorcycle are now open across all Ducati dealerships in the country, Ducati said in a statement. For bookings made before November 30, this year deliveries will commence in the early part of first quarter of 2019. For all bookings post November, deliveries will begin in second quarter of next year, it added. "After the overwhelming response of Panigale V4 in India, we are confident that the Panigale V4 R will disrupt the racing and riding experience of biking enthusiasts in India," Ducati Managing Director Sergi Canovas said. Merged with the essence of the Panigale V4 S and Ducatis racing DNA, Panigale V4 R is an ultimate road-legal race bike which will definitely set a new paradigm in the motorcycle industry, he added. Powered by a 998-cc engine, the Panigale V4 R features a race-grade suspension with mechanical adjustment and an aluminium swingarm with an adjustable four-position axle. Ducati has dealerships in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata and Chennai. PTI MSS ADIADI