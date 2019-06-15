Dudhwa National Park closes for tourists

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Jun 15 (PTI) The Dudhwa National Park (DNP), which is famous for tigers and swamp deers, closed for tourists on Saturday evening. Tourists are allowed inside the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) from November 15 to June 15 every year. The entire DTR, which includes Dudhwa National Park, Kishanpur wildlife sanctuary and Katarniaghat sanctuary, is closed in view of the monsoon season and tourism activities are suspended, Field Director Ramesh Kumar Pandey said. During monsoon, most parts of the reserve are inundated. According to official figures, 29,661 Indian and 287 foreign tourists had visited park by March end. Pandey said this year in January, the first-ever winter bird count was held in Dudhwa, during which five new species were reported in the park. It was followed by a summer bird count during which the black-crested bulbul was spotted after decades. He said that in this season phase two of a rhino rehabilitation programme at Bhadi Tal was introduced, but tourists were not allowed to visit the area. Ten more elephants were also introduced in the park's domestic fleet of tuskers, the official added. "After the close of tourist season on June 15, Operation Monsoon would be launched in DTR during which special arrangements would be made for patrolling even in sensitive areas," Pandey said. PTI CORR ABN AAR