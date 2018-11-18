Dudi expresses resentment on dropping Jhawar's name from third list

Bikaner (Raj), Nov 18 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Rameshwar Dudi expressed his resentment on dropping Kanhaiya Lal Jhawar's name from the list of candidates released by the Congress on Sunday for the upcoming assembly polls.Jhawar was given the ticket from Bikaner East constituency in the first list but his name was dropped and replaced by Yashpal Gehlot on Sunday."The party should review the decision and if this not done, I will not contest the election," Dudi, who is the party candidate from Nokha constituency told party workers in Bikaner. The Congress in its third list of candidates for the assembly election on Sunday declared 10 new names and replaced three previously-declared nominees. It has left five seats for its allies.The party decided to field former PCC chief B D Kalla from Bikaner West. He replaces the already-declared candidate Yashpal Gehlot. PTI SDA DPBDPB