Duff McKagan confirms Guns N' Roses reunion album

Los Angeles, Feb 25 (PTI) Guns N' Roses bass guitarist Duff McKagan has confirmed that the legendary hard rock band is working on a new album.Guitarists Slash and Richard Fortus have both teased a new Guns N' Roses album in recent weeks and McKagan is the third member of the group to share the details of the reunion LP. In an interview with Eddie Trunk on his Trunk Nation radio show, McKagan confirmed that he has heard some of the new material Axl Rose is working on for the album."Oh, it's real, but the fun part and the cool part about Guns N' Roses is we don't really talk about it, and what happens next just happens. It's never been that band that theres a direct schedule of how we do things. "Ive heard some magnificent stuff that Axl has, really cool stuff he's been working on. So Im excited about the possibilities with that, of course. I dont mean to get anybody rabid. Our day will happen when it happens, thats for sure," McKagan said. The album would be the group's first since 2008's 'Chinese Democracy' and the first with McKagan and Slash since 1993's 'The Spaghetti Incident'.