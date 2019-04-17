Dunzo Partners With Chennai Super Kings to Deliver Official CSK Merchandise Within 90 Minutes

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) CHENNAI, April 17, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Dunzo , the popular hyperlocal Bangalore-based delivery service, is the official Delivery Partner of Chennai Super Kings. Dunzo was launched in Chennai in November, 2018. In a first-of-its-kind partnership, Dunzo will offer on-demand delivery of official CSK merchandise via their app only in Chennai. Official CSK merchandise ranging from mugs, keychains, action figures, magnets and soon even jerseys, from brands like Souled Store, Oye Happy, Cover it up and Lilliput Hub are available on demand via the Dunzo app. Download Dunzo app using promo code WHISTLEPODU to get assured discounts on orders.(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/873258/Dunzo_CSK_official_delivery_partner.jpg )Dunzo is available 24/7 in Chennai across Alwarpet, Kodambakkam, West Mambalam, RA Puram, MRC Nagar, Mylapore, Santhome, T Nagar (North), Ashok Nagar, Royapettah, Gopalpuram, Nungambakkam, Choolaimedu, Aminjakarai, Egmore, Pudupet, Kilpauk, George Town, Anna Nagar and Mannady.KS Viswanathan, CEO, Chennai Super Kings, said, "We launched a wide range of licenced merchandise ahead of the 2019 IPL season. The exclusive merchandise is available for purchase through the Chennai Super Kings app, the website (www.chennaisuperkings.com) and stores, and websites of the licensee firms. We are happy to have Dunzo as our licenced delivery partner for faster delivery to CSK fans." Rakesh Mani, City Lead, Dunzo Chennai, said, "We're thrilled to have true CSK fans experience the power of on-demand delivery. Now cheer on your favourite team with official merchandise ordered through the Dunzo app."About DunzoDunzo is a technology company, that connects users to the nearest delivery Partners for local deliveries. Whether it's that quick run from your local store, or getting you that book that is available only in one store far away from you or getting you food from your favourite restaurant. If the product exists in your city, Dunzo Partners will find a way to deliver it to you. Dunzo is headquartered in Bengaluru, India and was founded by Kabeer Biswas, along with Co-founders Ankur Agarwal, Dalvir Suri, and Mukund Jha, in 2014.Source: Dunzo PWRPWR