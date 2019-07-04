Dunzo Ties up With Rebel Foods, Parent Company of Faasos and Behrouz Biryani

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperlocal 24x7 delivery platform, Dunzo today announced their association with the world's largest cloud kitchen brand, Rebel Foods, parent to brands such as Faasos, Behrouz Biryani, Oven Story, Mandarin Oak, Sweet Truth, Firangi Bake and Slay. Dunzo has been offering on-demand delivery for food, groceries, medicines, meat and vegetables and even intra-city courier services (send packages) from and to anywhere in the city, for some time now. With this association, they will now bring to their customers the option of delivering a host of dishes from brands that deliver more than 50,000 orders a day.Logo https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/895131/DunzoLogo.jpgDunzo also recently launched 'Check Out with Dunzo' where on third-party websites, users can choose to get products delivered in 30 minutes, powered by Dunzo's technology.Speaking of the association, Sagar Kochhar, Group Chief Marketing Officer, Rebel Foods opined, "Rebel Foods brands such as Faasos, Behrouz Biryani, and Oven Story are digital first. Our endeavor is to constantly amplify our reach to our target audience. Through our association with Dunzo, we look to ensure not only more business but as importantly, a great user experience. We look forward to reaching out to an untapped customer base and a fruitful association."Rebel Foods has over the years earned a name for itself, setting benchmarks in the food industry such as 50,000 orders in a day, delivering a biryani a minute nationally and leading investor interest in the food tech space. With this association which shall extend across Bangalore, Pune, Gurgaon, Delhi and Hyderabad, the brand will be able to use Dunzo's agility to bring to customers brands such as Faasos, Behrouz Biryani, Oven Story, Firangi Bake, Sweet Truth, Navarasam, Slay and Samosa Singh.Kartik Mishra, Head of Monetisation, Dunzo said, "As a brand, we believe in partnerships that add true value to the experience users have always enjoyed with Dunzo. The partnership with Faasos and Behrouz Biryani will be at the heart of Dunzo's offering during the festive season. We are sure this will add to the celebrations of many users."Dunzo and Rebel Foods are both available on Google Play and App Store.About Rebel Foods:Rebel Foods (founded in 2011 as Faasos and rechristened Rebel Foods in October, 2018) was founded by Jaydeep Barman (Co-founder and CEO) and Kallol Banerjee (Co-founder). The largest virtual restaurant chain globally, having grown from ~20 restaurants in 2011 to 1500+ restaurants across the nation at present, Rebel Foods is revolutionizing the business of building and running restaurants.The company has 1500+ virtual restaurants across the country and is now working on building a network of restaurants that is five times larger than any other in India and thereby becoming the largest food player (Internet or not) in the country. Rebel foods houses multiple INR 150+ crore brands as a part of its portfolio and has brands like Faasos, Behrouz Biryani, Mandarin Oak, Oven Story, Sweet Truth, Firangi Bake, Lunch Box, The Good Bowl and Kettle & KegsAbout Dunzo:Dunzo is a technology company, that connects merchants, partners, and users to enable local deliveries. Whether it's a quick run from a local store, or getting that book that is only available at a store far away, Dunzo can do anything within the categories of courier, commerce, and commute. Dunzo, headquartered in Bengaluru, is available in Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, and Pune. Founded by Kabeer Biswas, along with Co-founders Ankur Agarwal, Dalvir Suri, and Mukund Jha, in 2014, the company is also Google's first direct investment in India. The company has grown 30x in the last 18 months and is aiming for micro-market profitability in 2020. PWRPWR