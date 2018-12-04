Duo held for killing dog after robbing man in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) A 20-year-old man and his juvenile associate were Monday held for for shooting dead a stray dog in their bid to flee after robbing a man, police said.The incident took place Sunday in Seelampur area of northeast Delhi when the miscreants-- Vicky and his associate, after robbing Rs 15,000 from 24-year-old Ravi Kumar, were fleeing the spot, the police said.The duo do not have a criminal record, the police said, adding that the weapon used in the crime was seized from them. The canine was shot in the leg and taken to a veterinary hospital by the police. However, it succumbed to its injuries on Monday.Following the incident, a case under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act was registered by the police. PTI AMP RHL