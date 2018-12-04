scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Duo held for killing dog after robbing man in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) A 20-year-old man and his juvenile associate were Monday held for for shooting dead a stray dog in their bid to flee after robbing a man, police said.The incident took place Sunday in Seelampur area of northeast Delhi when the miscreants-- Vicky and his associate, after robbing Rs 15,000 from 24-year-old Ravi Kumar, were fleeing the spot, the police said.The duo do not have a criminal record, the police said, adding that the weapon used in the crime was seized from them. The canine was shot in the leg and taken to a veterinary hospital by the police. However, it succumbed to its injuries on Monday.Following the incident, a case under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act was registered by the police. PTI AMP RHL

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos