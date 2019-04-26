DuPont Sustainable Solutions aims to double India headcount in 2 yrs

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) DuPont Sustainable Solutions, a business unit of DowDuPont Specialty Products division, plans to double its headcount in India in the next two years, a company official said.The company, which is into management consulting services, is expecting to increase its turnover by 40 per cent during 2019."India is one of the largest geographies for DuPont. We have about 150 people in India. In next 18-24 months, we plan to double our manpower in India," DuPont Sustainable Solutions global managing director Davide Vassallo said.He said one of the key focus areas is data analytics."Our data scientists are here to create highly qualified jobs to serve the international operations of our business. Here we have a place where we develop technology and software for safety of our clients in Chennai," he said. With a global turnover of USD 200 million, the company provides management consultancy to various manufacturing sectors including mining and metal, oil and gas. PTI DP DP ANUANU